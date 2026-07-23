BTS' V brings Jinro's global ambitions to life in 1st worldwide campaign

HiteJinro is turning to one of Korea's biggest cultural exports, BTS member V, to expand Jinro's reach worldwide with a new campaign aimed at making the soju brand a more familiar presence in consumers' everyday lives.

The company said Thursday it launched its first global campaign featuring V, titled "My Favorite JINRO," as part of efforts to communicate the brand's values to consumers around the world.

The campaign began with the release of its main advertisement Thursday and will continue with digital content, consumer participation events and offline promotions.

The commercial features V's charismatic and playful image through a polished storyline in which he mistakenly arrives at the wrong party after being invited to an event.

The advertisement then reveals a twist as guests from both parties come together with V to enjoy Jinro, highlighting the brand's message of connecting people and creating memorable moments.

HiteJinro said the campaign reflects Jinro's effort to build a younger and more sophisticated global brand identity.

The commercial also includes symbols representing the company's overseas expansion strategy, including room numbers 306 and 307 featured in the storyline.

Room 306 represents Jinro's current global lineup of three regular soju products and six flavored soju products, while room 307 symbolizes the company's plan to expand its flavored soju lineup to seven or more varieties.

HiteJinro said the strategy is designed to strengthen the brand's competitiveness by continuing to introduce products that reflect the diverse preferences of global consumers.

The advertisement is available through Jinro's official global YouTube channel and its official social media platforms.

Hwang Jung-ho, executive vice president of HiteJinro's overseas business division, said the campaign is the company's first global initiative with V as its global ambassador and will help introduce Jinro to consumers worldwide.

Hwang said HiteJinro will continue expanding its influence in major overseas beverage markets and strengthen Jinro's position as a leading global soju brand.

The company also introduced its new global tagline, "Fill The Moment," which reflects its philosophy of filling meaningful moments shared with loved ones with warmth and enjoyment.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.