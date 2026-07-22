Major fast food company Mom's Touch said Wednesday it will open 11 restaurants in Tokyo by the end of this year, expanding its network across Japan’s Kanto region to 16.

The company also said it aims to increase that number to 100 restaurants nationwide by the end of next year.

Currently, Mom's Touch, which opened its first Japanese restaurant in Shibuya district in 2024, operates four company-owned restaurants and one franchise location in the country.

To support its franchise expansion, Mom's Touch appointed Shoichi Nakamura as CEO of its Japanese subsidiary in April. Next month, the company will open a new restaurant in Tokyo's Shinjuku district dedicated to training franchisees. It will also relocate the subsidiary's office from Shibuya to Shinjuku in September, making the area the hub of its Japanese operations.

As part of its expansion strategy, the company held a business showcase this month in Tokyo's Harajuku district to promote the Korean brand to major Japanese retail and distribution companies and attract potential franchisees, drawing 24 representatives from local companies.

Franchise expert and I.Fujita International CEO Ichiro Fujita attended the showcase. Representatives from companies including JR Central Retailing Plus, which operates Starbucks stores, major travel agency H.I.S. and WDI Japan also expressed interest in the Korean brand.

At the event, Mom’s Touch introduced the K-quick service restaurant (QSR) business model. Unlike conventional fast food restaurants where burger sales concentrated during lunch hours is a key strategy, Mom’s Touch proposed selling burgers, chickens and pizzas at a single restaurant to draw consistent sales throughout the day, night, weekend and holidays. The company said the model can be efficiently operated even at a small-size restaurant and has been proven effective in Korea via improved sales.

“The showcase introduced to prospective franchisees in Japan our Japan-tailored franchise model, which has been proven not only in major commercial districts like Shibuya and Harajuku, but also in residential areas,” a Mom’s Touch official said.

“The participants experienced our product competitiveness and operational system firsthand through seminars, panel discussions, tastings, kitchen tours and individual consultations, which successfully led to actual franchise inquiries.”

Shibuya Mom’s Touch, the first Japanese location established by the company, saw 1.44 million cumulative visitors and sales of 10.4 billion won ($7 million) in two years. The restaurant’s annual sales last year stood at 1.9 times that of an average McDonald’s store in Japan and 7.7 times that of MOS Burger.