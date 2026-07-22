Industry minister heads to Washington to manage tariff risks, advance $350 bil. investment in US

Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan departed for Washington on Wednesday to address pending trade issues with the United States as the Donald Trump administration prepares to introduce a new Section 301 tariff regime for Korea under the U.S. Trade Act.

During the four-day visit, the minister is also expected to flesh out Korea's $350 billion investment commitment to the U.S. that was agreed upon under last year's bilateral tariff agreement, while reaffirming the commitment to maritime cooperation under the Make American Shipbuilding Great Again (MASGA) initiative.

Kim will meet U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Energy Secretary Chris Wright to discuss strategic investment, energy cooperation and other bilateral trade issues. The industry ministry said Kim will also conduct outreach to members of the U.S. Congress to explain Seoul's trade and investment stance.

The visit comes as Washington prepares to replace a temporary 10 percent global tariff imposed under Section 122, which expires on Friday. New measures under Section 301 target what the U.S. describes as unfair trade practices, including forced labor and industrial overcapacity.

Korea is among the countries facing potential Section 301 duties after being included in U.S. investigations into alleged forced labor and industrial overcapacity. The U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) has already proposed tariffs of up to 12.5 percent on products linked to forced labor and is expected to finalize those measures after completing public consultations.

Seoul has argued that any new Section 301 tariffs should remain within the 15 percent ceiling approved under last year's tariff agreement, in which Korea pledged $350 billion in U.S. investments in exchange for lower tariffs.

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said additional U.S. tariffs remained possible, noting that Washington could invoke a range of legal powers.

"Section 301 is basically related to forced labor, and excess capacity and production, but its application is open to interpretation. It could be under Section 301 or another legal provision," he said during a media briefing at Cheong Wa Dae in central Seoul, Wednesday.

"The U.S. has recently invoked legal provisions that have rarely, if ever, been used, so there could be various approaches to imposing tariffs."

However, the government showed optimism that any Section 301 measures would remain within the tariff ceiling agreed by the two countries.

"My understanding is that even if Section 301 measures are introduced, they will not exceed the tariff rate agreed between Korea and the U.S.," he said. "We are in discussions with the U.S. and are providing the necessary information and explanations."

Kim struck a similar note before departing for Washington.

"The U.S. Commerce Department and USTR have indicated that any measures would not go beyond a level that maintains a balance of interests between the two countries," Kim told reporters at Incheon International Airport.

"We plan to further develop the investment projects with the U.S. and agree on implementation timelines."

Attention is now focused on whether Kim's visit will help finalize the first investment project under the agreement. Leading candidates include U.S. natural gas-fired power plants, solar energy projects and liquefied natural gas infrastructure, with his planned meeting with the energy secretary increasing the speculation.

On Thursday, Kim will attend the opening ceremony of the Korea-U.S. shipbuilding partnership center in Washington, established as a follow-up to a bilateral memorandum signed in May to support cooperation between Korean and U.S. shipbuilders.

The center is expected to serve as a hub for cooperation under the MASGA initiative, under which $150 billion of Korea's $350 billion investment commitment has been allocated to shipbuilding projects.

"I think it is meaningful that Korea and the U.S., which have been working together on the MASGA project to rebuild the U.S. shipbuilding industry, now have an official platform," the minister said.

Kim also said he would explain Korea's position regarding U.S. claims that Korean authorities have unfairly treated American e-commerce company Coupang over its massive data breach last year involving more than 33 million users.

"Coupang has its own logic and supporting grounds, but there are areas where the U.S. has misunderstood the issue, so we have been providing explanations consistently," Kim said.

"I believe there is a certain level of mutual understanding with our counterparts. If there are misunderstandings, they should be resolved, and if there are gaps, they should be narrowed. A single issue like this will not shake Korea-U.S. relations."