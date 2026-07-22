GM Korea tops customer service survey for 8th straight year

General Motors Korea ranked first in the Automobile Aftersales Service category of a national customer service survey for the eighth consecutive year, the company said Wednesday.

The 2026 Korea Service Quality Index (KSQI) Customer Contact Point Survey, conducted by Korea Management Association Consulting, evaluated 132 companies and organizations across 32 industries on the quality of service customers experience in face-to-face interactions.

GM Korea earned an overall score of 93 points, topping the automobile aftersales category and posting the highest marks in categories covering staff grooming and appearance, service attitude, proactiveness, and tone and word choice.

The survey used a "Mystery Survey" method, similar to a mystery-shopper evaluation, in which assessors visited service locations in major cities without identifying themselves to gauge real customer experiences.

GM Korea said its nationwide network of service centers helped it deliver consistent, accessible service that contributed to the result.

GM Korea marked the achievement with a ceremony Tuesday at its headquarters in Bupyeong, Incheon. Attendees included GM Korea President Hector Villarreal; Song Kwang-ho, head of the Value Group Innovation division at Korea Management Association Consulting; Kim Yong-ho, president of the GM Korea Service Center Association; and Lee Beom-jin, president of the Baro Service Association.

"Achieving the number one ranking in the Automobile Aftersales Service category of the KSQI Customer Contact Point Survey for eight consecutive years is a clear example of GM delivering on its commitment to putting customers first in Korea," Villarreal said, adding that the company will keep working to become more trusted among customers.

GM Korea said it trains frontline staff on an ongoing basis and is developing technical expertise in maintenance and diagnostics for electric vehicles as it prepares for medium- and long-term growth in the electric vehicle era.

The company also runs a Chevrolet maintenance reservation call center and premium services such as vehicle pickup and delivery and express service, aimed at cutting customers' travel and wait times.

Those efforts helped GM Korea earn recognition in May as an Excellent Call Center in the KSQI's call center category for the 23rd consecutive year.

GM has operated production and sales businesses in Korea since 2002, and opened an engineering center in the country in 2019. The automaker employs about 12,000 people in Korea, and in 2025 it sold 15,094 vehicles domestically while exporting 447,216 finished vehicles worldwide.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.