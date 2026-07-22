Cosmax Pet invests $27 mil. to quadruple plant capacity amid pet health care boom

Cosmax Pet, the pet health and beauty contract manufacturing arm of Cosmax Group that develops customized pet supplements and care products, opened a major new production facility in Korea to meet surging demand for specialized pet health care solutions.

The company said Wednesday that it officially began operations at the new plant at the Jeungpyeong 2 General Industrial Complex in North Chungcheong Province. The facility represents a 40 billion won ($27 million) investment, following an agreement signed with Jeungpyeong County in October last year.

Dedicated to producing pet nutritional supplements and functional snacks, the new factory expands Cosmax Pet’s production footprint more than fourfold compared to its previous plant in Goesan. This expanded capacity enables the company to respond far more flexibly to growing product development requests from clients.

With the expansion, Cosmax Pet is strengthening its end-to-end original development manufacturing and original equipment manufacturing capabilities — spanning product planning, ingredient sourcing, formulation development, manufacturing and quality control.

Building on the core formulations established at its Goesan facility, the new plant incorporates advanced equipment to boost productivity and ensure quality stability. Notably, the powder production line operates under a manufacturing management system designed to mirror strict human-grade Good Manufacturing Practice standards.

Cosmax Pet has also broadened its formulation portfolio beyond conventional capsules, pellets, tablets and liquids to include jelly snacks, squeeze gels and liquid drops. This wider lineup allows the company to craft products tailored to pets’ specific ages, taste preferences, feeding convenience and health needs.

The expansion comes as the pet health care market evolves beyond basic functional categories — such as joint, digestive, skin, oral and urinary care — toward specialized offerings targeting weight management, healthy aging, stress relief, immunity and antioxidant support.

To support this shift, Cosmax Pet maintains international quality management standards, including ISO 9001 and ISO 22716 certification, while steadily building its roster of proprietary ingredients. The company currently holds roughly 30 exclusive clinically tested materials and patented ingredients specifically formulated for pet skin and coat health.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.