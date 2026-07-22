CJ hosts taekwondo tournaments in Vietnam, deepening 15-year partnership

CJ Group is extending its 15-year commitment to Vietnamese sports by hosting a week of high-level taekwondo competitions in Ho Chi Minh City, the conglomerate said Wednesday.

The showcase kicks off with the "2026 CJ National Youth Taekwondo Championship," running Thursday through Monday, followed by the international "CJ Vietnam Open" Tuesday and Wednesday. The youth tournament, now in its sixth year, stands as Vietnam’s only national-level taekwondo championship title-sponsored by a foreign firm. This year’s edition brings together roughly 1,000 athletes from all 31 provinces and cities, along with 300 officials.

The second annual CJ Vietnam Open will draw competitors from emerging markets like India, Cambodia and Japan, serving as a key tuneup for September's Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya and launching the ranking-point qualification cycle for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Both events will be livestreamed on FPT Play, Vietnam’s largest streaming platform.

CJ has officially sponsored Vietnam’s national team since 2012, funding overseas training camps and hiring a top Korean youth coach in 2017. The investment has yielded major dividends: Vietnam claimed nine medals, including two golds, at this year’s Asian Taekwondo Championships and aims to reach the podium in six weight classes at the upcoming Asian Games.

Guided by Chairman Lee Jay-hyun’s philosophy that companies should act as dream keepers for youth, CJ has expanded its role from elite sponsorship to grassroots development in a country now home to more than 100,000 practitioners and 1,400 gyms.

Beyond martial arts, CJ is leveraging the tournaments to champion a broader "K-lifestyle," blending sports with food and media entertainment — a trend particularly popular among Vietnam’s Gen Z. Through July 29, CJ affiliates CJ CheilJedang, CJ Foodville and CJ CGV are running joint promotions offering official tournament tumblers to customers at local supermarkets, Tous Les Jours bakeries and CGV theaters.

A CJ official reaffirmed the group's pledge to support Vietnamese athletes "from grassroots development to the national team," helping them pursue their dreams on the world stage.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.