AMCHAM wraps up Washington mission, launches 'K-Doorknock'

The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (AMCHAM) concluded its 2026 Washington Doorknock after holding more than 30 high-level meetings with senior U.S. government officials, lawmakers and business leaders, while launching a new initiative to help Korean companies expand their presence in the United States.

Led by AMCHAM Chairman James Kim, an 11-company delegation visited Washington from July 13-16 for discussions on investment, technology, economic security and industrial competitiveness as part of efforts to strengthen the Korea-U.S. economic partnership.

A centerpiece of this year's mission was the launch of "K-Doorknock," a program designed to give Korean companies investing in the U.S. direct access to senior policymakers. AMCHAM said the initiative complements its longstanding Washington Doorknock program and reflects its expanding role in supporting two-way investment and public-private cooperation.

The K-Doorknock delegation included executives from Dunamu, Hangang Asset Management, HKI America, Hyundai Motor Group, LG Group and SoluM. Representatives from Bayer, Corning, Kim & Chang, Novelis and Pfizer participated in AMCHAM's annual Washington Doorknock program.

"The successful launch of K-Doorknock and the strong interest it generated in its inaugural year is an encouraging sign of how much Korean companies value direct engagement with U.S. policymakers as they expand their investments and business operations in the United States," Kim said.

Kim said the delegation also found strong bipartisan support for the Korea-U.S. alliance during its meetings in Washington.

"Those discussions reaffirmed Korea's position as one of America's most trusted strategic partners across industries that will shape our shared future, including AI (artificial intelligence), semiconductors, shipbuilding, advanced manufacturing and economic security," he said.

Kim added that U.S. officials consistently emphasized the importance of delivering concrete results from existing investments rather than making new commitments.

During the four-day visit, the delegation met officials from the White House National Security Council, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, the Departments of State, Commerce and the Treasury, as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Communications Commission.

The group also met with U.S. senators and representatives, including Sens. Andy Kim, Rick Scott, Bill Hagerty and Maria Cantwell, and Reps. Young Kim, Ami Bera and Tom Suozzi. Additional meetings were held with congressional staff representing Sens. Jon Ossoff, Brian Schatz and Dan Sullivan.

According to AMCHAM, K-Doorknock discussions focused on Korean companies' investment plans, business expansion and operational challenges in the United States. Participants also explored cooperation in strategic sectors such as AI, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, shipbuilding, energy and digital infrastructure.

AMCHAM said participants agreed that the next phase of the bilateral economic partnership should focus on implementing existing commitments through continued investment and closer public-private cooperation, while improving regulatory transparency, policy predictability and workforce mobility.