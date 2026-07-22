LS Electric and LG Uplus are moving to build the power backbone for the next generation of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, joining forces on direct current infrastructure as demand for energy-intensive AI systems grows.

LS Electric said Tuesday it signed a memorandum of understanding with LG Uplus on Tuesday at LS Yongsan Tower in Seoul to jointly develop AI data center power infrastructure and strengthen competitiveness in the sector.

The agreement was signed by LS Electric Chairman Koo Ja-kyun and LG Uplus CEO Hong Bum-sik, alongside other executives from both companies.

The partnership aims to secure stable power infrastructure as electricity consumption at AI data centers rises and to develop future-oriented solutions, including next-generation direct current distribution technology.

LG Uplus will provide power data gathered through its data center operations and support proof-of-concept environments to verify next-generation direct current power solutions.

LS Electric will use the data to develop direct current power solutions optimized for AI data centers while providing power data analysis and diagnostic technologies.

The companies will conduct joint demonstrations and pursue the standardization of 800-volt direct current power infrastructure designed for Nvidia’s next-generation AI platform, Vera Rubin.

The 800-volt direct current system supplies electricity closer to server racks using high-voltage direct current technology, reducing current levels and power losses while optimizing conversion equipment and wiring.

The companies said they plan to test the technology’s performance, safety and operational efficiency in real AI data center environments and develop it into a standard power infrastructure model for future AI facilities.

LS Electric said it has a full lineup of data center power infrastructure products, including ultra-high-voltage transformers, medium- and low-voltage switchgear and power management systems.

The company said its ability to provide integrated power systems for large-scale AI data centers has helped it secure global big tech data center projects.

LS Electric also said it established a DC factory at its Cheonan facility by applying key direct current equipment, including solid-state transformers, solid-state circuit breakers and energy storage systems, creating what it called a global first model for direct current distribution manufacturing.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.