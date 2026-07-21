Samsung Electronics launches CEO-led robotics unit to drive future growth

Samsung Electronics has launched a dedicated robotics organization reporting directly to its chief executive officer as it seeks to make robotics a key pillar of its future growth strategy and bolster its competitiveness in next-generation technologies.

The company said Tuesday the new Robotics eXperience (RX) Business Office will consolidate the company's robotics capabilities under a single organization responsible for mid- to long-term strategy, core technology development and commercialization.

Operating under the direct oversight of CEO Roh Tae-moon, the new unit is designed to accelerate decision-making and execution, enabling Samsung to respond more quickly to market changes and create new robotics business opportunities.

Based at Samsung's Seoul R&D Campus in southern Seoul, the office will serve as the company's robotics hub as Samsung expands offices, laboratories and other infrastructure for robotics development and commercialization.

To strengthen its data capabilities, which Samsung described as a key competitive advantage in robotics, the company will establish a Data Factory at its Gumi site in North Gyeongsang Province. The facility will collect and analyze data from real-world industrial environments to support rapid robot deployment while working closely with researchers at the Seoul R&D Campus to advance robot intelligence.

Samsung also plans to expand its global robotics research network by establishing research hubs in the United States, China and Japan to tap local talent, technologies and innovation ecosystems.

As part of the reorganization, Samsung appointed Executive Vice President Lee Dong-kun, who previously led robotics strategy at Hyundai Motor Group and Boston Dynamics, to head the Robotics Strategy Team. He will oversee the company's mid- to long-term robotics business road map.

Samsung also said Kim Hyoun-jin, a professor at Seoul National University specializing in intelligent autonomous robotic systems and robot control, and Kim Ui-kyum, an Ajou University professor known for his research on robotic hands and manipulation technologies, will join the new organization. The company added that it will continue recruiting leading experts to strengthen its robotics technologies and commercialization capabilities.

"The RX Business Office will accelerate technology development through swift decision-making and execution, respond nimbly to market changes and create differentiated robot experiences and new business opportunities," the company said.

Samsung said it aims to create new customer value through continuous innovation, strengthen its technological competitiveness and expand its leadership in the global robotics market.