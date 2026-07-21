Korean Air signs Buckingham Palace Declaration to counter illegal wildlife trafficking

Korean Air has signed the Buckingham Palace Declaration, becoming the first Korean airline to join the global initiative to counter illegal wildlife trafficking through the transportation sector.

Established in March 2016, the Buckingham Palace Declaration is an international agreement aimed at preventing traffickers from exploiting global transport networks.

It sets out 11 commitments, including sharing information on the illegal wildlife trade, reporting suspicious activity to relevant authorities and refusing to transport cargo suspected of containing illegally traded wildlife or wildlife products.

As a signatory, Korean Air will participate in the United for Wildlife Transport Taskforce, an initiative led by the U.K. Royal Foundation, and implement the declaration’s commitments. The airline plans to strengthen security procedures, provide specialized training for employees and refuse the transportation of wildlife and wildlife products suspected of being linked to illegal trade.

The initiative builds on Korean Air’s ongoing wildlife conservation efforts.

In January, the airline provided complimentary transportation for the repatriation of trafficked jewelled geckos, a rare species native to New Zealand. Working closely with the New Zealand Department of Conservation and other authorities in Korea and New Zealand, Korean Air safely transported the geckos back to their native country.

“As we mark the 10th anniversary of the United for Wildlife Transport Taskforce, we are delighted to see momentum continuing, with new signatories strengthening the global effort to close routes exploited by traffickers and prevent the illegal wildlife trade," said Lord William Hague, co-chair of United for Wildlife.

"We’re delighted to welcome Korean Air to the Taskforce. By signing the Buckingham Palace Declaration, they join this growing global effort, and their commitment helps to strengthen the aviation sector’s ability to detect and deter these crimes through collaboration with law enforcement and conservation partners.”

A Korean Air representative said, “Airlines have a critical role to play in preventing illegal wildlife trafficking, making Korean Air’s commitment to the Buckingham Palace Declaration particularly meaningful.”

“Through rigorous monitoring and proactive cooperation, we will continue to prevent illegal trafficking and contribute to the preservation of global biodiversity.”

A Korean Air representative said airlines have a critical role to play in preventing illegal wildlife trafficking, making the carrier's commitment to the Buckingham Palace Declaration particularly meaningful.

"Through rigorous monitoring and proactive cooperation, we will continue to prevent illegal trafficking and contribute to preserving global biodiversity," the representative said.