Jin Air launches daily Incheon-Kobe flights starting Aug. 7

Jin Air will begin daily direct flights between Incheon and Kobe, Japan, starting Aug. 7, expanding its network in Japan's Kansai region, the low-cost carrier said.

The route will be served by a 189-seat aircraft once a day. Flights will depart Incheon International Airport at around 1:30 p.m. and arrive in Kobe at 3:30 p.m., for a total flight time of about two hours. Return flights will depart Kobe at 4:30 p.m. and land in Incheon at 6:30 p.m.

Travelers from Korea previously had to fly into Kansai International Airport near Osaka and then take a limousine bus or train for more than an hour to reach Kobe, Jin Air said. The new direct route is intended to make the trip more convenient.

Kobe, the capital of Hyogo Prefecture, is known for its atmosphere and food scene.

Attractions include the Kitano Ijinkan district, where 19th-century foreign settlement buildings have been preserved; Meriken Park, known for its night views; and Arima Onsen, one of Japan's most famous hot spring resorts.

The city is also known for Kobe beef, considered one of the world's great luxury beef brands, and a cluster of dessert-focused cafes. Mount Rokko offers panoramic views of the city and the sea, while the Tor West and Sakaemachi shopping streets offer a quieter, walkable alternative to busier tourist areas.

To mark the launch, Jin Air is offering a 15 percent fare discount, with some blackout dates, on flights between Aug. 7 and Oct. 24 for tickets booked by Aug. 2. The airline has also posted a suggested two-night, three-day itinerary called the "Kobe Essential Guide" on its website. Passengers on discounted fares can still check up to 15 kilograms of baggage for free.

"Adding a direct Kobe route to our existing Kansai lineup will make it easier to combine trips to nearby cities like Osaka and Kyoto," a Jin Air official said in a statement.

"We hope travelers will take advantage of the convenient schedule and launch fares to experience the charming port city of Kobe."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.