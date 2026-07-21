Hyundai Motor Group uses World Cup to showcase robotics, global partnership

Atlas captivated millions during the closing stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the humanoid robot's headline-grabbing halftime appearance also underscored Hyundai Motor Group's 27-year partnership with FIFA and its expanding ambitions beyond the automotive industry.

The robot, developed by Boston Dynamics, emerged from the players' tunnel during halftime of the Brazil-Norway round of 16 match at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 5, recreating famous goal celebrations before presenting the match ball to the referee.

The performance quickly gained international attention, placing Hyundai Motor Group's robotics technology on one of the world's largest sporting stages.

The company said a behind-the-scenes campaign video, "The Training Ground," which chronicles the development of the World Cup robotics performance, has surpassed 16.5 million views on YouTube.

Spot, Boston Dynamics' quadruped robot, also drew crowds while conducting autonomous patrol and monitoring duties at major tournament venues, including the International Broadcast Center in Dallas and New York New Jersey Stadium.

Hyundai Motor Group said its relationship with FIFA began in 1999, when Hyundai Motor signed its first agreement as an official partner, becoming the automaker with the longest continuous partnership in FIFA's sponsorship program.

The company said it has committed to supporting all FIFA competitions through 2030.

As FIFA's official mobility partner, Hyundai Motor Group supplied a record 2,160 vehicles for this year's World Cup, bringing its cumulative total to about 8,900 vehicles across seven World Cups since 2002.

The group also highlighted fan engagement programs, including Hyundai Motor's Be There With Hyundai campaign, children's artwork displayed on national team buses and Kia's Official Match Ball Carrier program, which gives young players an opportunity to participate in World Cup ceremonies.

Hyundai Motor Group said it will continue using its FIFA partnership to promote robotics, sustainable mobility and experiences designed to connect fans and future generations through football.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.