Honda Korea launches retro-inspired CB1000F motorcycle

Honda Korea has launched the CB1000F, a next-generation retro sport naked motorcycle that blends the styling of the iconic CB series with modern performance and balanced handling, the company said Tuesday.

Developed under the concept of "Heritage Revival," the CB1000F draws its design inspiration from the legendary original Universal Japanese Motorcycles. The new model combines the classic design of its predecessors with a four-cylinder platform and advanced technologies, offering a modern interpretation of one of the brand's most recognizable motorcycles.

The launch marks the automaker's first official product introduction since the company decided in April to withdraw from Korea's automobile market. Despite its falling automobile sales, the company holds a commanding presence in the local motorcycle market.

The CB1000F features styling inspired by the CB750F and CB900F, whose designs helped shape the global motorcycle industry in the late 1970s. Flowing body lines, a round LED headlamp, chrome-finished exhaust pipes and a megaphone-style muffler reinforce its retro aesthetic while preserving contemporary functionality, according to Honda Korea.

The motorcycle is designed for easy handling and stability. It features a relatively low 795-millimeter seat height and an asymmetrical swingarm to reduce exhaust interference. The motorcycle's Nissin braking system also offers improved grip and braking performance.

Additional features include a 5-inch full-color thin-film-transistor (TFT) display, a smart key system and Honda's proprietary Honda Ignition Security System (HISS) anti-theft technology. Honda also offers 13 accessories, including tank bags, side bags, a windscreen and engine sliders, allowing riders to customize the motorcycle.

"The CB1000F embodies the heritage and engineering expertise Honda has built through the CB lineup over the years," Honda Korea CEO Lee Ji-hong said. "We hope riders will experience Honda's vision of fun riding through its retro styling, inline four-cylinder performance and exceptional balance."

The CB1000F is available in silver and black, priced at 15.98 million won ($10,830).