Samsung SDS launched a new cloud service Monday that utilizes chips from domestic startup FuriosaAI, making an aggressive push into the booming market for cost-effective artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The service introduces a Neural Processing Unit as a Service (NPUaaS) to the Samsung Cloud Platform (SCP). It is powered by FuriosaAI’s second-generation neural processing unit RNGD, which is designed to compete with traditional graphics processing units (GPUs) by offering drastically reduced power consumption and lower operational costs.

Unlike GPUs, which are typically used to train massive AI models, NPUs specialize in AI inference — the phase where an already-trained model is put to work generating text, analyzing data or identifying images. Samsung SDS said the RNGD chip offers a highly efficient alternative for enterprise clients looking to scale down their computing energy bills.

Under the new subscription model, clients can lease NPU computing power through the cloud rather than purchasing and maintaining their own physical servers. Customers can scale their infrastructure by selecting configurations of one, two, four or eight chips depending on their operational needs.

The new service can be integrated with the platform’s existing high-performance storage and high-speed networking systems. It will also be deployed within a sovereign cloud environment, a move aimed at securing contracts from public-sector clients and defense-adjacent industries that require strict data security compliance.

Company officials noted that the launch builds on its existing GPU-based cloud lineup, positioning the firm to lead Korea’s broader push toward sovereign AI infrastructure by reducing reliance on foreign hardware.

"This launch means our customers can now deploy high-performance AI technology with greater flexibility and lower costs," said Lee Ho-jun, executive vice president and head of the Cloud Service Business Group at Samsung SDS. "We will continue to diversify our platform offerings to meet shifting market demands and lead the regional cloud AI ecosystem."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.