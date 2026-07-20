LIG Defense & Aerospace (LIG D&A) has opened a Latin America regional office in Peru to expand its global defense business and strengthen its overseas presence, the company said Monday.

The new office marks the latest step in LIG D&A’s efforts to build a global network in key defense markets. The company operates overseas offices in Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Europe to support local marketing, technical cooperation and business development.

LIG D&A held an opening ceremony for the Peru regional office on Friday (local time), attended by CEO Shin Ick-hyun, Korean Ambassador to Peru Choi Jong-uk, Adm. Federico Javier Bravo de Rueda Delgado, commander general of the Peruvian Navy, and around 60 other officials.

The Peru office, together with LIG D&A’s existing office in Colombia, will serve as a regional hub to support growing defense demand across Latin America through local customer engagement, marketing and technical support.

The new regional office comes as LIG D&A accelerates its global expansion, including the launch of its first U.S. subsidiary, LIG Defense U.S., earlier this year. The unit is focused on strengthening ties with the U.S. Navy, building local partnerships and pursuing technology exchanges as LIG D&A seeks to expand into the world’s largest defense market.

In Latin America, LIG D&A has already established a foothold through Peru’s naval modernization program. In 2024, the company signed a contract to supply shipboard systems, including combat management systems, electronic warfare systems and data links, for Peru’s 3,400-ton-class frigates and 2,200-ton-class offshore patrol vessels.

LIG D&A aims to become a key partner in Peru’s naval modernization program alongside HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, helping strengthen the country’s maritime defense capabilities.

“Beyond simply selling weapon systems, we aim to become a true partner for Latin American countries through comprehensive logistics support, close technical cooperation and growth alongside local companies,” Shin said.

The company said it will continue expanding its overseas network and strengthening partnerships with global defense firms to become a key player in international defense cooperation.