Korean brands touch down in LA for monthlong retail showcase

A Korean retail platform has brought a slice of Seoul to one of Los Angeles’ busiest shopping destinations, creating a monthlong stage for small and midsize Korean brands seeking a foothold in the United States.

The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) said Monday it is operating a K-beauty and lifestyle pop-up store with Lotte Home Shopping at The Grove in Los Angeles from July 17 to Aug. 15.

The event features 39 Korean small and midsize companies aiming to expand into the U.S. market through a mix of consumer experiences and business matchmaking.

The pop-up, organized under the government’s overseas expansion support program for retail companies, is designed to connect Korean retailers with global markets while helping smaller brands access new sales channels.

Themed “Live Seoul,” the pop-up recreates elements of contemporary Seoul through beauty, fashion, food and entertainment experiences.

Visitors can participate in personal color consultations, makeup classes and other beauty programs, while also exploring K-pop, Korean food, fashion, photo booths and coin karaoke experiences.

KOTRA said the program combines business-to-consumer exposure with business-to-business opportunities by hosting product showcases for local consumers alongside export consultations with U.S. buyers.

The agency plans to invite buyers from beauty retailers, major retail chains and online platforms to meet participating Korean companies through one-on-one consultations.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.