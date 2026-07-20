CJ ONE members can now earn, redeem points through Samsung Wallet

CJ ONE, the lifestyle membership program operated by CJ OliveNetworks, has linked with Samsung Wallet, the company said Monday, allowing members to earn and redeem points at Olive Young, Tous les Jours and CGV, among other CJ-affiliated brands and partner merchants, directly from their phone's digital wallet. The integration took effect July 8.

CJ ONE has expanded beyond CJ's own brands into everyday spending categories such as dining, shopping, cafes and leisure, building out a broader lifestyle membership platform.

The program has also added services like brand-specific point events, a walking-based rewards feature called OneWalk, and a daily fortune-telling function to boost user engagement.

With the Samsung Wallet integration, CJ ONE members can now access their membership through a single barcode inside the wallet app, letting them earn and use points without opening a separate CJ ONE app.

To link the accounts, users would need to select CJ ONE from the "Add Membership" menu in Samsung Wallet; new users must sign up for CJ ONE first, while existing members can connect their accounts by agreeing to the terms of service.

CJ OliveNetworks said it plans to expand CJ ONE's integration with other digital platforms to further streamline the membership experience.

"CJ ONE is growing into a lifestyle membership platform that connects a wide range of everyday benefits for our customers," CJ ONE said.

"With this Samsung Wallet integration, members can access CJ ONE's benefits more easily than ever, and we'll keep expanding partnerships across platforms to strengthen customer experience and membership value."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.