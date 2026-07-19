Samsung set to unveil new foldables, smart glasses at upcoming Unpacked event

Samsung Electronics is expected to unveil a lineup of new products, including foldable smartphones and smart glasses, during its Galaxy Unpacked event in London this week, industry watchers said Sunday.

The South Korean tech giant will host the event under the theme "A New Shape Unfolds" on Wednesday (Britain time), with the industry widely expecting the company to introduce a premium version of its book-style foldable smartphone, tentatively named the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

Samsung has normally unveiled the standard Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip models at its Unpacked events. This year, however, the company is expected to introduce the Ultra version of the Fold lineup for the first time.

According to industry sources, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to offer a 4:3 ratio when unfolded, while the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is expected to feature a 3:2 ratio.

Samsung Electronics is also expected to unveil its strategy for an artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem while introducing a new smart glass.

In May, Google LLC hinted that it is jointly developing Android-based smart glasses with Samsung Electronics, with industry watchers closely watching for additional details, including specifications, pricing and the release schedule, at the Unpacked event.

The new smart glasses are expected to offer features such as AI-powered voice conversation, real-time interpretation, navigation and camera-based visual search.