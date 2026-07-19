PHOTO Amazon visits APR

APR Executive Vice President Shin Jae-ha, center, poses with Vice President of Worldwide Fulfillment by Amazon Piyush Saraogi, third from left, in front of the Korean cosmetics and beauty device company’s Factory Campus 2 in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, earlier this month. Saraogi and his team visited the Korean beauty company’s facility to inspect its automated production lines and logistics capabilities amid surging U.S. demand for K-beauty products, including APR’s flagship Medicube cosmetics and AGE-R beauty devices. Courtesy of APR