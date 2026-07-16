Novelis Korea director appointed chair of KONMA Aluminum Committee

Novelis Korea Director of Government Affairs Choi Min-young was appointed as the inaugural chair of the Aluminum Committee of the Korea Nonferrous Metals Association (KONMA), the aluminum rolling and recycling company said Thursday.

KONMA is an industry association established to promote the development of Korea’s nonferrous metals industry and strengthen the competitiveness of its member companies. The Aluminum Committee was newly established this year to support the sustainable development of the aluminum industry and address shared priorities among member companies.

The committee will advance government policy recommendations, support supply chain stabilization and respond to evolving global trade and environmental regulations. These efforts aim to enhance the competitiveness of the aluminum industry and promote a circular economy through the expanded use of recycled aluminum, Novelis said.

“Aluminum is a key material driving the era of carbon neutrality and the circular economy,” Choi said. “I will do my utmost to bring together the diverse voices of the industry and contribute to strengthening industrial competitiveness and achieving sustainable growth. In particular, I will work to help secure the global competitiveness of Korea’s aluminum industry by expanding can-to-can and closed loop recycling.”

Aluminum is recognized as a critical material for achieving carbon neutrality, enabling energy transition, advancing future mobility and supporting high-tech manufacturing. Demand for aluminum is expected to continue growing across industries, including environment-friendly vehicles, defense, aerospace, rechargeable batteries, architecture and energy infrastructure.

Aluminum is infinitely recyclable without any loss of quality, and recycling aluminum requires only 5 percent of the energy needed to produce primary aluminum. It is recognized as a critical material for achieving carbon neutrality, and its demand is expected to continue growing across industries, including eco-friendly vehicles, defence, aerospace, rechargeable batteries, architecture and energy infrastructure.

While Korea’s aluminum beverage can collection rate is among the highest in the world at approximately 97 percent, the country’s can-to-can recycling rate is only at 37 percent, according to Novelis. To address this gap, the Aluminum Committee plans to promote policy proposals aimed at establishing a high-quality recycling system, advancing resource circulation ecosystem for aluminum.