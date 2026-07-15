Coupang spent $250,000 on lobbying through Trump-linked firm in Q2: lobbying report

E-commerce giant Coupang Inc. spent US$250,000 lobbying the White House, the House of Representatives and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative during the second quarter of the year through a firm with close ties to U.S. President Donald Trump, a lobbying disclosure report showed Wednesday.

On the Senate website for Lobbying Disclosure Act reports, Ballard Partners, a Trump-linked lobbying firm, has filed a report showing that it had received the money for lobbying activities for its client, Coupang, during the reporting period from April 1 to June 30.

The lobbying activities came as a House Judiciary Committee report and a White House official recently criticized Korea's regulatory probes into Coupang's massive data leak in the Asian country as "discriminatory" amid Seoul's efforts to ensure that the Coupang issue would not undermine alliance cooperation.

The report stated that Ballard Partners conducted the activities concerning issues related to U.S. export promotion, international economic policy and investment flows, as well as efforts to strengthen commercial ties between the United States and allies, including Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Britain, and the European Union.

Founded by Brian Ballard, an influential lobbyist, the Florida-headquartered Ballard Partners is known for its close ties to Trump. It had reportedly employed former Attorney General Pam Bondi and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

On July 1, the House Judiciary Committee issued an interim staff report, accusing Korea of "discriminatory attacks" on Coupang and other American companies, claiming the Asian country's treatment of them violates last year's bilateral trade deal.

Later, a White House official said that Coupang is being "singled out" by Korean President Lee Jae Myung's administration, expressing concern over what Washington called "discriminatory" targeting of the U.S.-listed firm.

Korea's foreign ministry has expressed regret over the House committee report, saying it appears to reflect Coupang's claims in a "one-sided" manner and fails to include Seoul's position and the "factual information" it has offered to the committee.

In response, Coupang Corp., the Korean unit of the U.S.-listed e-commerce company, said lobbying is a lawful activity in the United States.

"More than 15,000 companies and organizations, including major multinational corporations, engage in lawful lobbying activities in the U.S. It is regrettable that Coupang Inc. has been portrayed as if it were the only company engaged in such activities," Coupang Corp. said in a press release.



