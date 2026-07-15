LG Energy Solution will supply battery energy storage systems (BESS) for a large-scale renewable energy infrastructure project to be developed by Google and Cypress Creek Energy (CCE), a leading U.S. independent power producer, the companies said Tuesday (local time).

The project, dubbed the Steel River Energy Center, will integrate solar photovoltaic generation with BESS powered by batteries supplied by LG Energy Solution.

The initiative is designed to address rapidly growing electricity demand driven by expansion of data centers and artificial intelligence workloads. The project will initially deploy approximately 2 gigawatt-hour (GWh) of battery capacity, with operations targeted for 2029 and a planned expansion to 2.9 GWh.

Google will purchase the facility's entire output during its initial phase, underscoring its commitment to clean energy and grid reliability. The company said the Steel River Energy Center is the largest solar-plus-storage project in its global energy portfolio.

The deal underscores LG Energy Solution’s rising prominence in North America’s energy storage market. The company will supply its locally manufactured lithium iron phosphate-based ESS solution, including its JF2 DC Link system. This marks another major milestone following its recent collaboration with Michigan-based DTE Energy, positioning LG Energy Solution at the center of hyperscale data-driven energy infrastructure.

Industry analysts see LG Energy Solution’s advanced localization strategy as having played a decisive role in securing the contract. Amid tightening U.S. regulations on Chinese supply chains, the company stands out as the only battery manufacturer with a fully established North American production network. Google and CCE emphasized that key components including batteries, solar panels and structural steel will be sourced domestically.

LG Energy Solution currently operates four ESS battery manufacturing facilities in North America, located in Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee and Canada, with another plant in Lansing, Michigan, scheduled to begin production later this year. By the end of this year, the company aims to exceed 60 GWh of global ESS production capacity, including over 50 GWh in North America.

With about 140 GWh of cumulative ESS orders secured through last year and additional contract wins in 2026, LG Energy Solution is solidifying its leadership in the rapidly expanding energy storage market driven by Big Tech’s surging power demand.