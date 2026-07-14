Starbucks Korea said Tuesday it will skip its annual summer e-Frequency promotion this year as the company focuses on restoring customer trust after a controversial promotion linked to the 1980 pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju.

The e-Frequency campaign is the company's signature promotional event and has traditionally been held twice a year, during the summer and winter seasons.

Under the promotion, customers who purchase a required number of handcrafted beverages receive limited-edition merchandise after meeting the eligibility requirements.

Starbucks Korea, operated by E-Mart Inc., a unit of Shinsegae Group, launched an online "Tank Day" promotion on May 18, the anniversary of the Gwangju pro-democracy uprising. The event was suspended within hours after drawing widespread public criticism.

The campaign immediately sparked backlash because the term "tank" evoked memories of the military's violent suppression of pro-democracy demonstrators during the Gwangju uprising.

On May 19, Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin issued an apology for the promotion. Starbucks' U.S. headquarters also apologized for the promotion.

On June 22, Starbucks Korea temporarily closed all of its stores nationwide to provide employee training aimed at strengthening historical awareness and social sensitivity.