Korean hospitality company Sono International's five-star hotel in Manhattan is an official partner of K-pop group BTS' concerts in New York City next month, promoting affiliated programs and services for patrons from worldwide.

According to the Sono Trinity Group's hospitality subsidiary on Tuesday, 33 Hotel by Sono Calm has been selected for "BTS the City Arirang — New York," a project hosted by the boy band's management company HYBE in each city during the band's ongoing world tour.

HYBE is collaborating with local governments and companies for the project to promote the band's sixth world tour, which began in April and continues until next year.

From July 24 to Aug. 9, the hotel is offering "The City Arirang" suites, food and beverages. during the same period, to encourage visitors to check out local tourism hot spots, such as the Brooklyn Bridge and Pier 17.

BTS' two concerts in the city are scheduled for Aug. 1 and 2 at MetLife Stadium.

“We are delighted to showcase our hospitality industry in New York, the global capital of culture, through collaboration with global content,” Sono International said. “We will continue to expand unique global content that we can experience together with our guests.”

Sono International acquired 33 Seaport Hotel in Manhattan’s southern Seaport District in 2023, becoming its first hotel in the city. With 66 suites spanning seven floors, the hotel is close to Pier 17, which hosts more than 100 events and draws 8 million visitors each year.

Sono International currently runs 22 hotels in six countries outside Korea, including four in the United States, Europe and Japan. Last year, it acquired Cross Hotels and Resorts, which runs 15 establishments in Southeast Asia.