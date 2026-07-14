Samsung wins 8 Red Dot Design Award honors, including 2 top prizes

Samsung Electronics said it won eight awards in the design concept category of the Red Dot Design Award 2026, including two "Best of the Best" prizes, the competition's highest honor.

The Red Dot Design Award, established in 1955 by Germany's Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen, is considered one of the world's most prestigious design competitions, given in three categories: product design, design concept and brand and communication design.

The two "Best of the Best" winners were a concept design for home appliance consumables and a kids' robot concept called Dremo & Minimo. Judges credited both for using artificial intelligence (AI) to tailor experiences to individual users and for pointing toward future lifestyle trends.

The appliance consumables concept uses color alone to indicate how a used part should be handled: gray for semi-permanent parts, green for recyclable parts and brown for parts meant to be discarded, without requiring separate instructions. The concept has now won top honors from all three of the world's major design competitions, having previously received a gold prize at the iF Design Award 2026 and the IDEA Design Award 2024.

Dremo & Minimo is a next-generation kids' robot concept that uses AI to adapt to a child's interests and developmental stage. It pairs a home robot unit, Dremo, with a portable companion, Minimo, allowing children to keep interacting with a generative AI character they've created.

Six other AI-driven concepts won standard "Winner" awards, including an AI Beauty Mirror that scans skin and suggests care routines, an adaptive interface called Panorama UX, an AI kitchen system, a glasses-free 3D conversational platform called Spatial Tab, a home companion robot called PUCO and a Fluid AI Design System that generates custom interfaces.

"As technology advances, what matters most is understanding people deeply," said Mauro Porcini, president and chief design officer of Samsung Electronics' Device eXperience Division.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.