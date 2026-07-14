Samsung retakes top spot in global smartphone market in Q2: data

Samsung Electronics regained the top spot in the global smartphone market in the second quarter, overtaking U.S. rival Apple Inc., industry data showed Tuesday.

Samsung accounted for 24 percent of global smartphone shipments in the April-June period, according to Counterpoint Research. Apple ranked second with a 20 percent market share.

In the first quarter, Apple led the global smartphone market with a 21 percent share, ahead of Samsung's 20 percent, according to the market tracker.

Counterpoint attributed Samsung's strong performance in the second quarter to robust sales of its Galaxy S26 series, relatively modest price increases in key markets, including India and the Middle East, and aggressive promotional campaigns.

Despite Samsung's strong performance, the global smartphone market contracted sharply in the second quarter due to the ongoing memory chip supply shortage.

Global smartphone shipments fell 11 percent from a year earlier, marking the weakest second-quarter performance since 2013, Counterpoint said.