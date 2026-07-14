Princess Anne visits HD Hyundai as UK seeks to revive shipbuilding

Princess Anne, the younger sister of Britain's King Charles III, visited HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' (HHI) shipyard in Ulsan on Tuesday, touring its shipbuilding and engine manufacturing facilities and discussing maritime cooperation between Korea and the United Kingdom.

The princess arrived in Korea on Monday for a three-day visit to mark the 75th anniversary of the Battles of Imjin River and Gapyeong, two major Korean War engagements involving British forces.

HD Hyundai is the only private Korean company Anne is scheduled to visit during her three-day trip to Korea.

Accompanied by Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and British Ambassador to South Korea Colin Crooks, Anne met with HD Hyundai Chairman Chung Ki-sun, HHI Vice Chairman Lee Sang-kyun and HHI President Joo Won-ho.

The executives introduced the company's shipbuilding technologies and discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation in the shipbuilding and maritime sectors.

The visit comes as the U.K. seeks to revitalize its domestic shipbuilding and maritime industries.

Britain was once the world's leading shipbuilding nation, producing more than 80 percent of the world's ships at its peak. However, the industry declined after the 1950s, as it failed to adapt to standardized, mass-production methods and struggled with high production costs.

Amid rising geopolitical tensions, the British government is implementing its National Shipbuilding Strategy to revive the sector. Under the plan, the defense ministry will invest 4.1 billion pounds ($5.5 billion) by 2030 to build frontline warships and commit at least 32 billion pounds by 2035 to developing next-generation crewed and uncrewed naval capabilities and modernizing naval infrastructure.

Anne and her delegation also toured the company's naval shipbuilding facilities and engine plant, where they were briefed on HHI's partnerships with British defense companies, including Rolls-Royce and Beaufort.

Rolls-Royce has worked with HHI since 2012, when the two companies began cooperating on a Republic of Korea Navy frigate program. Under the partnership, Rolls-Royce supplies its MT30 gas turbine, a key propulsion system component, while HHI integrates and delivers the complete propulsion package. The solution is used on the Navy’s next-generation frigates, helping strengthen Korea’s maritime defense capabilities.

Beaufort, a supplier of survival equipment for naval personnel, has partnered with HHI since 2013, following the delivery of submarine life-saving equipment. A range of Beaufort products has been installed on vessels built by HHI, including offshore patrol vessels currently under construction for the Philippine Navy.

HD Hyundai said its relationship with the British royal family spans decades. The late founder Chung Ju-yung received an honorary Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 1977 for promoting bilateral trade and met Anne in London in 1983 while promoting Seoul's Olympic bid.

Charles, then the Prince of Wales, visited HHI's Ulsan shipyard in 1992. Prince Andrew, who later stepped back from royal duties, also toured the shipyard in 2008 in his capacity as the U.K.'s special representative for international trade and investment.

"The United Kingdom is more than a partner country; it is a special partner that has been part of HD Hyundai's journey from the beginning," Chung said.

"With our world-class technologies and shipbuilding capabilities, we will support the continued growth and development of the U.K.'s shipbuilding and maritime industries."



