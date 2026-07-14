KITA celebrates 80th anniversary

The Korea International Trade Association (KITA) celebrated its 80th founding anniversary on Tuesday, honoring its contributions to the country's trade and economic growth as a private organization.

KITA held a 80th anniversary ceremony at the Coex exhibition center in southern Seoul, attended by more than 1,000 government officials, foreign envoys and business leaders, including Prime Minister Han Seong-sook and Minister for Trade Yeo Han-koo.

"Having grown over the past 80 years with the trust and support of the government and the trade community, we will repay that trust with even greater responsibility and contributions," KITA Chairman Yoon Jin-sik said.

"Based on the private sector's creativity and a strong sense of public responsibility, we will stand alongside Korean businesses in their global ambitions and serve as their most trusted partner as they expand into markets around the world."

Founded in 1946 with 105 member companies, KITA has grown into one of Korea's leading business organizations, now representing more than 80,000 member firms.

The ceremony also featured the unveiling of busts honoring former KITA chairmen Kim Do-yeon, Lee Hwal and Nam Duck-woo, along with awards recognizing descendants of the association's founding members and individuals who have contributed to the development of trade.

KITA said it plans to expand its role as a launchpad that proactively responds to changes in the global trade environment and supports Korean companies' expansion into overseas markets and sustainable growth.

The association said it will strengthen its private-sector trade networks with major trading partners, including the United States, China and the European Union, to respond more actively to trade issues.

KITA also plans to develop Coex into a global business hub that attracts companies and professionals from around the world. Coex and surrounding Coex Mall are wholly owned by KITA.