Hyundai Motor, Kia take 6 Red Dot honors, including top prize for MobED concept

Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia said they won six awards at the Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2026, including the event's top prize, for a mobile robot platform called MobED Urban Hopper & Golf.

The Red Dot Award, organized by Germany's Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen, is considered one of the world's three major design awards, recognizing outstanding work each year in product design, brand and communication design, and design concepts.

MobED Urban Hopper & Golf received the "Best of Best" award in the design concept category and was also named a finalist for "Luminary," the top overall prize in that category. MobED is a mobile robot platform that has separately received a CES Innovation Award in January and Red Dot and iF Design Award honors earlier this year for product design.

The Urban Hopper & Golf concept pairs the MobED platform with interchangeable top modules. The Urban Hopper version is a scooter designed for maneuvering through crowded city streets and narrow alleys, while the Golf version uses autonomous driving and user-following technology to navigate golf course terrain and serve as a caddie during a round.

Five other entries also won awards: Hyundai's Concept THREE, envisioning an expansion of the Ioniq lineup into smaller electric vehicles, and CRATER, an off-road concept tied to the brand's XRT trim; Genesis's Magma GT and X Scorpio, high-performance concepts inspired by the brand's design philosophy; and Kia's Vision Meta Turismo, built around the brand's "Opposites United" design language.

"This result reflects the design philosophy and vision each of our brands brings to the future," a Hyundai Motor Group official said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.