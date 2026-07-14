Domino's Pizza Korea unveils shrimp-steak pizza collaboration with Musinsa

In one of the year's more unexpected lifestyle crossovers, Domino’s Pizza Korea is teaming up with Musinsa, Korea’s dominant online fashion and beauty platform, to serve up a new collaboration that bridges youth streetwear culture and fast food.

Launching nationwide Thursday, the partnership will debut the "Mujinjang Shrimp Steak Pizza." The name of the menu item plays on "mujinjang," a signature slang term deeply associated with Musinsa's brand identity that roughly translates to "endless" or "limitless." Operating under the concept of "enormous toppings, an overflowingly full pizza," the joint venture is designed to deliver an over-the-top feast.

The premium pizza features what the companies describe as a decadent surf-and-turf combination.

It is loaded with jumbo shrimp designed to offer a firm, springy texture and rich seafood flavor, alongside savory, thick-cut steak slices. To add extra depth, the center of the pizza is layered with crispy truffle cream hash browns and sweet corn mayonnaise, offering a rich, savory blend of textures and flavors from the very first bite.

The "Mujinjang Shrimp Steak Pizza" will be priced at 36,900 won ($24.80) for a large and 30,000 won for a medium at all domestic Domino's locations.

To cement the partnership, the collaboration extends well beyond the kitchen. Concurrently with the pizza launch, Musinsa's online store will debut a limited-edition apparel line featuring co-branded designs and the iconic Domino's Pizza logo, offering fashion enthusiasts a unique piece of fast-food-inspired street style.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.