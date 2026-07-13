SK Telink expands satellite network into highway disaster response

SK Telink is bringing low-Earth orbit satellite communications to Korea's road network for the first time in a bid to fortify the nation's critical infrastructure.

Under a deal announced Monday, the satellite communications provider will equip Korea Expressway Corp. with satellite-backed systems designed to ensure uninterrupted connectivity.

The highway deployment builds on SK Telink's recent partnership with Korea Electric Power Corp., extending the company's satellite communications network from the energy sector directly into public disaster response operations.

SK Telink said the project marks the first application of low-Earth orbit satellite communications in Korea's road and transportation infrastructure.

The company has installed mobile Starlink terminals for Korea Expressway Corp. to help maintain communications when terrestrial networks are disrupted by heavy rain, wildfires, earthquakes or other emergencies, or when incidents occur in areas with limited network coverage.

Korea Expressway Corp. said it has completed the initial deployment across 10 regional headquarters.

The agency said it plans to verify the system's stability and effectiveness in real-world emergency situations before expanding its use in phases.

Road infrastructure often includes tunnels, mountainous sections and disaster sites where conventional communications can become unreliable, making resilient links between field crews and command centers critical during emergencies.

SK Telink said low-Earth orbit satellite communications can help bridge those gaps by maintaining connectivity even when ground-based networks fail or are unavailable.

As the official business-to-business reseller of Starlink Korea, SK Telink said it has already established a presence in the maritime satellite communications market by serving major domestic shipping companies.

The company said it differentiates itself by combining satellite connectivity with round-the-clock operations, security services and consulting, including technical support for terminal installation and network management tailored to customers' security requirements.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.