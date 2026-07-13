LS Electric said it signed a memorandum of understanding with German semiconductor maker Infineon Technologies on Friday to jointly develop direct current, or DC, power technologies for artificial intelligence (AI) data centers and next-generation power grids.

The agreement, signed at LS Electric's research and development campus in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, was attended by LS Electric Executive Vice President Ahn Gil-young, who oversees production and research and business development; Infineon Chief Sales Officer and Senior Vice President Andreas Weisl, who leads the company's industrial and infrastructure division; and Lee Seung-soo, CEO of Infineon Technologies Korea.

The companies will co-develop power semiconductor-based DC solutions, including power conversion systems for energy storage systems, solid-state transformers and solid-state circuit breakers — components that reduce power-conversion steps to cut energy loss and improve efficiency in high-density environments like AI data centers.

LS Electric will lead system design, integration and commercialization, while Infineon will contribute its power semiconductor and control technology.

The partnership comes as surging data center power demand and the expansion of renewable energy and storage systems make power grids more complex and decentralized, driving demand for efficient DC technology.

Ahn said the deal would strengthen LS Electric's competitiveness in next-generation DC infrastructure and help it become a "total solution" provider for the global AI data center and power markets.

Weisl said combining Infineon's semiconductor technology with LS Electric's systems integration capabilities would accelerate the development and commercialization of next-generation DC power infrastructure.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.