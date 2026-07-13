JobKorea widens lead as Korea's top recruitment platform

JobKorea has widened its lead in Korea's competitive online recruitment market, surpassing 10 million monthly active users in the first half of 2026 as its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven hiring services attracted more job seekers and strengthened its position as the country's largest platform for full-time employment.

The AI and data-based human resources technology platform said Monday that its cumulative monthly active users reached about 10.86 million during the first half of the year, according to data analyzed with Mobile Index.

The figure exceeded rival platforms, including Saramin with 9.79 million users, Remember with 4.83 million, Incruit with 870,000 and Wanted with 480,000.

The gap between JobKorea and the second-largest platform widened to about 1.07 million users, compared with roughly 630,000 a year earlier.

JobKorea also led the industry in new app installations during the first half, recording about 1.49 million downloads.

Saramin posted about 770,000 new installations, while Remember recorded about 240,000.

JobKorea said it was the only full-time recruitment platform to surpass 1 million new app installations during the period.

The company also said it has ranked first in both monthly active users and new app installations for 21 consecutive months since October 2024.

JobKorea said its growth reflects stronger mobile recruiting activity and expanded hiring services following the transition to the Worxsphere group structure.

The platform said it has broadened its career services alongside Albamon and JobPlanet, offering job seekers services ranging from part-time opportunities to internships and full-time positions.

The company also credited its AI Recommendation 3.0 service, which highlights personalized job listings on the main screen, for boosting applications.

JobKorea said the number of job applications submitted through the platform has increased by more than 70 percent compared with 2023.

A JobKorea official said the company plans to further enhance its AI and data capabilities to better connect employers with qualified candidates while providing more personalized career insights and job opportunities.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.