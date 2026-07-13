Homeplus temporarily closes outlets starting Monday

Financially troubled discount store chain Homeplus said Monday it has decided to temporarily close its outlets starting Monday due to a lack of operating capital and difficulties in maintaining store operations.

The decision came after the Seoul Bankruptcy Court terminated Homeplus' rehabilitation proceedings on July 3, saying the company had failed to secure at least 200 billion won ($130 million) needed to carry out its self-rescue plan.

The retailer, wholly owned by private equity firm MBK Partners, has been financially strapped by a prolonged slump in the discount store industry and entered court-led rehabilitation in March 2025.

Homeplus has asked its largest creditor, Meritz Financial Group, to provide a 200 billion-won working capital loan, but its request has yet to be accepted.

"Most of our operating funds have been completely exhausted, leaving us unable to make payments to suppliers or cover operating expenses needed to keep our stores open," a company official said.

He said both Homeplus' headquarters and all discount stores will suspend operations starting Monday to ensure security and safety until circumstances change.

MBK Partners acquired a 100 percent stake in Homeplus from British retailer Tesco Plc in 2015 for 7.2 trillion won.