Google Cloud expands partnership with Samsung to accelerate agentic AI

Google Cloud said Monday it is partnering with Samsung Electronics to roll out its Gemini Enterprise AI platform to employees across Samsung's Device eXperience (DX) Division worldwide, including in Korea.

Google Cloud called it its largest enterprise agentic artificial intelligence (AI) deployment in the country to date, aiming to set a new global benchmark for workplace productivity and operational innovation.

Ruth Sun, president of Google Cloud Korea, said true workplace transformation in the agentic era requires moving beyond simple productivity tools toward deeper operational intelligence, calling Gemini Enterprise a secure foundation for Samsung employees to enter true enterprise AI and accelerate business innovation at global scale.

The companies are building a dual-structure system: The Gemini Enterprise App serves as a conversational hub connecting Samsung's scattered internal systems, letting employees search and synthesize internal knowledge in real time rather than manually digging through data.

The rollout is also meant to lay the groundwork for more advanced, autonomous multistep AI agents managing complex workflows down the line.

The partnership's long-term goal is to let both developers and non-developers across Samsung build their own AI agents. Google Cloud plans to offer low-code and no-code tools so teams like human resources and marketing can build customized agents — such as compliance or onboarding assistants — alongside a more advanced development environment for engineers building and scaling custom models.

To protect sensitive data, Gemini Enterprise will run in a dedicated Google Cloud tenant environment exclusive to Samsung's DX Division, which the companies said ensures strong data sovereignty and keeps sensitive information within a controlled boundary.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.