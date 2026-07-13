AMCHAM launches 'K-Doorknock' to support Korean companies expanding in US

The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (AMCHAM) has launched "K-Doorknock," a new advocacy program aimed at helping Korean companies strengthen their business and investment presence in the United States.

The initiative will debut Monday (local time) in Washington, D.C., as part of AMCHAM's annual Washington Doorknock mission, which runs through Thursday.

Washington Doorknock has long served as AMCHAM's flagship advocacy program, bringing business leaders to the U.S. capital to meet policymakers and opinion leaders on issues affecting bilateral economic ties.

The newly introduced K-Doorknock expands that effort by providing a dedicated platform for Korean companies to engage directly with U.S. government officials and business leaders as they expand operations and investments in the U.S.

AMCHAM said the new initiative reflects the increasingly two-way nature of the Korea-U.S. economic partnership, with the chamber seeking to support not only U.S. companies operating in Korea but also Korean companies investing and creating jobs in the United States.

The inaugural K-Doorknock delegation is led by AMCHAM Chairman James Kim and includes senior executives from Dunamu, Hangang Asset Management, HKI America, Hyundai Motor Group, LG Group and SoluM. It also includes executives participating in this year's Washington Doorknock program from Bayer, Corning, Kim & Chang, Novelis and Pfizer.

During the four-day mission, delegates are scheduled to meet senior White House officials and representatives from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, the Department of Commerce, the Department of State and the National Security Council, as well as bipartisan members of Congress, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, think tanks and policy experts.

Discussions will focus on expanding bilateral investment, improving regulatory cooperation, promoting innovation and strengthening broader economic cooperation between the two allies.

"Washington Doorknock has long been one of AMCHAM's defining initiatives and an important platform for strengthening economic ties between Korea and the United States," Kim said.

"K-Doorknock represents the next evolution of that mission. As investment between our two countries continues to grow in both directions, AMCHAM is committed to supporting Korean companies expanding in the United States, just as we have long supported American companies doing business in Korea."

Kim added that the bilateral relationship is increasingly being shaped by strategic investment, technology leadership, resilient supply chains and public-private cooperation, extending well beyond trade.

The 2026 mission is being held as part of the Freedom 250 initiative marking the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence. AMCHAM said it will release a post-mission recap highlighting key meetings, policy discussions and outcomes after the delegation returns.







