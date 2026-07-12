SK hynix dollar inflow expected to bolster Korea's FX market

SK hynix Inc. is expected to inject a large amount of U.S. dollars into Korea's foreign exchange market after raising about 40 trillion won ($26.5 billion) through an American depositary receipt (ADR) offering on Nasdaq, industry sources said Sunday.

The proceeds from the U.S. listing are scheduled to be paid to the company Monday.

Given that SK hynix plans to use most of the funds for domestic investments, including the Yongin semiconductor cluster, much of the dollar-denominated proceeds is expected to be converted into the won, increasing the supply of dollars in the local foreign exchange market.

The inflow is expected to ease pressure on the Korean won, which has remained weak against the dollar amid broad dollar strength and rising overseas investment by Korean companies, according to the sources.

"The size and timing of the foreign exchange transactions have yet to be determined," an SK hynix official said.

Market experts said the expected inflow is comparable in scale to the dollar liquidity supplied under the $60 billion currency swap deal between the Bank of Korea and the U.S. Federal Reserve during the 2020 COVID-19 market turmoil.

Although the swap line had a $60 billion limit, actual dollar drawings totaled $19.87 billion.