PHOTO Lotte Mart Tay Ninh opens

Lotte Mart's Tay Ninh store in Vietnam is bustling with costumers during its opening day on Thursday (local time). The two-story store, Lotte Mart's first location in the country in three years, features dedicated zones for Korean food, K-beauty products and globally sourced goods. Lotte Mart’s Vietnamese subsidiary began making profits in 2022 and has been seeing year-on-year growth each year since. It posted first quarter sales of 134 billion won ($89 million) and operating profit of 17 billion won. Courtesy of Lotte Mart