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PHOTO Lotte Mart Tay Ninh opens

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By Ko Dong-hwan
  • Published KST
Lotte Mart's Tay Ninh store in Vietnam is bustling with costumers during its opening day on Thursday (local time). The two-story store, Lotte Mart's first location in the country in three years, features dedicated zones for Korean food, K-beauty products and globally sourced goods. Lotte Mart’s Vietnamese subsidiary began making profits in 2022 and has been seeing year-on-year growth each year since. It posted first quarter sales of 134 billion won ($89 million) and operating profit of 17 billion won. Courtesy of Lotte Mart

Lotte Mart's Tay Ninh store in Vietnam is bustling with costumers during its opening day on Thursday (local time). The two-story store, Lotte Mart's first location in the country in three years, features dedicated zones for Korean food, K-beauty products and globally sourced goods. Lotte Mart’s Vietnamese subsidiary began making profits in 2022 and has been seeing year-on-year growth each year since. It posted first quarter sales of 134 billion won ($89 million) and operating profit of 17 billion won. Courtesy of Lotte Mart