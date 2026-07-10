SK hynix has listed its American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) on the Nasdaq stock market, marking a move to expand its presence in global capital markets and strengthen its position as a key supplier in the artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor ecosystem.

The Korean memory chipmaker held an opening bell ceremony at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York, on Friday (local time) to commemorate the start of ADR trading.

The event was attended by SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, SK Square Executive Vice Chairman Chey Jae-won and SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung, among other senior executives from the group and company.

The listing comes as demand for AI-related memory chips is surging amid rapid growth in data centers and AI computing. SK hynix has emerged as a leading player in the high bandwidth memory (HBM) market, a critical component for AI accelerators used by major technology companies.

"Through continuous innovation, we will push the boundaries of what memory can achieve while empowering our employees to reach even greater accomplishments," Kwak said. "SK hynix seeks to be wherever AI is, continually demonstrating our technology leadership."

Through the Nasdaq listing, SK hynix aims to broaden its global investor base, particularly in the U.S. market, and further strengthen its role as a "core AI partner."

Before the listing, the company conducted a global roadshow for institutional investors across the United States, Europe and Asia, highlighting its technological competitiveness and growth prospects in the AI memory sector.

SK hynix said the ADR listing is expected not only to improve access to global investors but also to create opportunities for new businesses and strategic partnerships within the next-generation computing ecosystem.

Trading of the ADRs began Friday while the offering is scheduled to close on Tuesday. The newly issued common shares underlying the ADRs will be additionally listed on the KOSPI market of the Korea Exchange on July 29.



