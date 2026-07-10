As digital assets become an increasingly visible part of the financial landscape, Dunamu and the Seoul Metropolitan Government are teaming up to help young people build practical financial skills while learning to navigate emerging technologies and avoid fraud.

Dunamu, the operator of the cryptocurrency exchange Upbit, said Friday it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Seoul Metropolitan Government to strengthen financial literacy among young adults and promote a better understanding of digital assets.

The agreement was signed Thursday at the Korea Press Center by Yoon Seon-joo, chief brand and impact officer at Dunamu, and Kim Cheol-hee, director general of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Youth Policy Division.

Under the partnership, the two sides will develop a public-private digital finance education model designed to address financial challenges facing young people, including asset building, housing costs and financial decision-making.

The program will combine Dunamu's educational content on digital assets and future finance with the city's youth policy infrastructure.

The companies said the curriculum will go beyond investment education to include financial fraud prevention, responsible spending habits and broader changes in the financial system.

Beginning in August, Dunamu will hold "Upclass" education sessions at youth centers across Seoul.

The courses will cover topics including Bitcoin and blockchain technology, digital asset fraud prevention, investment methods for digital assets and the expanding role of digital assets, including stablecoins and real-world assets.

The partners also plan to launch a public quiz competition tentatively titled "Youth Finance Golden Bell."

The event will be open to both preregistered participants and on-site visitors, with questions covering financial literacy, emerging financial issues and the impact of artificial intelligence on the economy.

"Building sound financial values during youth is critical because it shapes lifelong asset formation," Yoon said.

"We will work with the Seoul Metropolitan Government to help young people develop the ability to make informed decisions in an increasingly complex financial environment," Yoon said.

Kim said digital finance will play an increasingly important role in young people's future, adding that the city will continue expanding practical financial education through its partnership with Dunamu.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.