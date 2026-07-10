Naver donates $300,000 for Venezuela earthquake relief

As Venezuela recovers from a devastating earthquake, Naver is stepping in with corporate donations and thousands of users on its online giving platform are joining the relief effort.

Naver said Friday it donated $300,000 to support recovery efforts following the powerful earthquake that struck Venezuela in June.

The company said the donation will be distributed through its online donation platform, Happy Bean, with UNICEF, the U.N. Refugee Agency and the U.N. World Food Programme each receiving $100,000.

The funds will be used to support relief and reconstruction efforts in areas affected by the earthquake.

Naver said the initiative continues its long-standing support for disaster relief efforts in Korea and overseas.

The company donated 1 billion won ($661,993) last year to support recovery from torrential rains and another 1 billion won for wildfire recovery in the Gyeongsang and Ulsan regions.

In 2023, it donated $1 million to support recovery efforts following the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The company's online donation platform, Happy Bean, has also seen strong public participation.

As of Wednesday, about 50,000 users had donated a combined 540 million won.

To encourage additional participation, Naver said it will make a matching donation equivalent to 1,000 won for every user who contributes through Happy Bean by providing 10 digital "beans," the platform's donation currency.

The company said it promotes emergency fundraising campaigns through its search service during major disasters to expand participation in online giving and increase fundraising efforts.

"The donations from both the company and users reflect a shared commitment to helping communities recover from disasters," Naver said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.