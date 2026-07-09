Paradise City receives triple honors in France's La Liste Hotels 2026

Paradise City, an integrated resort complex on Yeongjong Island, Incheon, notched triple honors in the 2026 edition of France’s La Liste hotel rankings, with two of its properties making it into the world’s top 1,000 hotels and winning the Style & Design Hotel Award.

Global restaurant, pastry shop and hotel guide La Liste announced this year’s list of top 1,000 hotels and Special Awards for hotels during an awards ceremony in Paris on Wednesday (local time).

Art Paradiso, the resort’s lifestyle boutique hotel, made its debut on the list this year, earning a score of 93.5 and tying for sixth place globally alongside Paradise City.

The boutique hotel also won the Style & Design Hotel Award 2026, a special distinction presented to hotels recognized for excellence in design, architecture and artistic identity. Only six hotels worldwide received the award this year, with Art Paradiso the only Korean property among the honorees.

"The fact that Paradise City hotel and Art Paradiso were recognized together at La Liste Hotels 2026 is a meaningful achievement that demonstrates the competitiveness of the ‘art-tainment’ hospitality that Paradise City has pursued," said an official from resort operator Paradise Group.

"Going forward, as an integrated resort, we will continue to elevate Korea's tourism industry through differentiated experiences that combine art, gastronomy and entertainment."

The France-based guide compiles hundreds of expert reviews and global scoring indicators to rank luxury hotels and restaurants. This year's hotel selection evaluated more than 7,300 luxury hotels across over 200 countries and regions.

A total of 16 hotels in Korea were included in the world's top 1,000 ranking this year, down from 21 last year. Paradise Group was the only domestic integrated resort operator to have two properties included.

La Liste described Art Paradiso as one of Korea’s most original boutique hotels, praising its use of contemporary art as the hotel’s identity, as well as dramatic architecture, lighting and curated art collection.

The recognition adds to a string of international accolades for the resort. Paradise City has maintained a four-star rating from Forbes Travel Guide for six consecutive years, while Art Paradiso received a Michelin Key last year.