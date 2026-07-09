Nexen Group chairman donates $6.6 mil. in stocks to Pusan Nat'l University

Kang Byung-joong, chairman of Nexen Group, is donating 10 billion won ($6.6 million) of his personal Nexen Tire shares to Pusan National University, the tire maker said.

Nexen Tire said in a regulatory filing Tuesday that Kang will donate 1,445,087 shares of the company, worth about 10 billion won ($6.6 million) at current market value, to the university's development foundation.

"I'm pleased to be able to help Pusan National University at a time when universities are playing an important role in balanced national development alongside local communities and businesses," Kang said.

"I hope more young people can dream and take on challenges in their own regions."

Kang, who took charge of the foundation at Ibanseong Middle School in his hometown of Jinju in the mid-1970s, has supported education and cultural programs for five decades.

Through personal donations and three foundations — the KNN Culture Foundation, the Nexen Wolseok Culture Foundation and the Wolseok Seondo Scholarship Foundation — he has given about 50 billion won and supported roughly 10,000 scholarship recipients, according to the company.

Kang previously donated 15 billion won to his alma mater, Dong-A University, and 3 billion won toward Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

His late wife, Kim Yang-ja, who died three years ago, also donated 10 billion won in stocks and bonds to a public foundation before her death.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.