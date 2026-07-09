LS Electric targets growing ASEAN power market at Vietnam trade show

LS Electric is showcasing its integrated power and automation technology at ELECS Vietnam 2026, a trade show running from Wednesday through Friday at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in Ho Chi Minh City, as the company looks to expand in Southeast Asia's fast-growing electricity market.

Occupying 16 booths across 144 square meters, the company secured the largest footprint among exhibitors. The expansive showcase is divided into four dedicated zones: artificial intelligence data centers, digital transformation, smart power management and smart factories.

In the data center zone, LS Electric is presenting power infrastructure solutions designed for uninterrupted operation, including high-capacity remote power panels and closed transition transfer switches that allow seamless switching between utility and backup power.

The digital transformation zone features K-EMS 2.0, a nationwide power grid management platform the company says is the fifth such system independently developed worldwide, which the company says can optimize power generation control and reduce the risk of large-scale blackouts through real-time safety analysis.

Other zones display transformers, switchgear and circuit breakers for industrial power supply, energy storage system solutions, and manufacturing technology including a digital-twin factory management system and an edge-computing platform for equipment data.

According to the International Energy Agency, electricity demand across Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries has grown more than 60 percent over the past decade and is projected to keep rising by about 5 percent annually from 2026 through 2030, driven by economic growth, urbanization, manufacturing expansion and data center investment.

"ASEAN is a strategic market where next-generation power infrastructure investment is accelerating," an LS Electric official said, citing the company's more than 50 years of experience in power and automation technology.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.