INSPIRE rallies industry leaders to drive inbound tourism boom

INSPIRE Entertainment Resort said it hosted "Inbound Business Connect 2026" Wednesday, an event for inbound travel agencies and tourism industry stakeholders aimed at expanding international visitor numbers to Korea.

The event, organized with the Korea Association of Travel Agents, drew about 250 participants, including agency member companies and other tourism industry representatives, INSPIRE said.

The company used the gathering to showcase its tourism offerings, discuss strategies for attracting international guests and outline partnership programs, including casino incentive programs developed with its Casino Mass team.

INSPIRE said the event was meant to build partnerships with the inbound travel sector as a channel for drawing international tourists and to develop new tourism products that combine its entertainment, hospitality and gaming facilities rather than focusing solely on accommodations. Participants also toured the resort and its Le Space venue.

"Close collaboration with the inbound travel industry is essential to expanding international tourist visitation," said Kim Yu-na, INSPIRE's assistant vice president of sales.

"INSPIRE will continue to pursue diverse partnership activities to establish itself as Korea's leading global tourism destination."

INSPIRE, located on Yeongjong Island near Incheon International Airport, is an integrated resort featuring three hotel towers with 1,275 rooms combined, a 15,000-seat arena, an indoor water park, MICE facilities, Korea's largest hotel ballroom, an outdoor entertainment park, a casino exclusive to foreign visitors and a 150-meter digital entertainment street.

The resort said it welcomed more than 4 million visitors in its first year of operation and supports about 3,000 direct and indirect jobs.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.