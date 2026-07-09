Hyundai Motor Group builds Korea's 1st waste-to-hydrogen complex in Cheongju

Hyundai Motor Group has completed Korea’s first waste-to-hydrogen (W2H) production and refueling complex in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, marking a major step in its strategy to build a localized clean hydrogen ecosystem through resource recycling.

The company held an opening ceremony Thursday for HTWO ENERGY Cheongju. The facility converts biogas extracted from sewage sludge generated in the city into clean hydrogen, which will be supplied for local consumption under a circular energy model.

The carmaker said the project demonstrates a "local production for local consumption" approach by transforming municipal waste into carbon-free energy within the same region.

The company plans to expand similar plants across the nation to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen and strengthen regional energy self-sufficiency.

"HTWO ENERGY Cheongju represents a circular economy model in which local waste resources are converted into clean hydrogen and consumed within the same community," said Seo Gang-hyun, head of the corporate planning office at Hyundai Motor Group.

"Hyundai Motor Group will actively support Cheongju's efforts to become Korea's leading inland hydrogen city while expanding this localized hydrogen production model into global markets."

The project reflects Hyundai's broader hydrogen strategy under its HTWO brand, which encompasses the group's hydrogen value chain spanning production, storage, transportation and mobility applications.

Located on the grounds of a public wastewater treatment plant, HTWO ENERGY Cheongju spans approximately 7,500 square meters and integrates hydrogen production, storage and refueling operations at a single site.

The facility produces hydrogen using biogas recovered from sewage sludge generated in the region. The biogas first undergoes an upgrading process that removes impurities, such as hydrogen sulfide and moisture, to produce high-purity biomethane. The refined gas is then processed through a steam methane reforming system to extract hydrogen.

Additional facilities include high- and low-pressure compressors, hydrogen storage tanks and a hydrogen refueling station capable of supplying fuel directly to fuel cell vehicles.

The plant is capable of producing approximately 500 kilograms of hydrogen per day, enough to fully refuel about 100 NEXO hydrogen fuel cell SUVs or roughly 30 hydrogen-powered buses daily.

The group plans to significantly expand production capacity over the coming years. The carmaker aims to increase daily hydrogen output to 2 tons by 2030.

All hydrogen produced at the facility will be supplied across Cheongju and North Chungcheong Province, supporting the region's transition toward cleaner energy while contributing to the nation’s carbon neutrality goals.

The Cheongju facility is the latest milestone in Hyundai Motor Group's effort to commercialize W2H technology and establish decentralized hydrogen production networks.

The group selected Cheongju as its first directly operated W2H base because of the city's location within Korea's hydrogen logistics network.

Beyond Cheongju, Hyundai has already carried out similar W2H initiatives in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, and Paju, Gyeonggi Province, where biogas is also being used to produce clean hydrogen and establish localized energy systems.

Internationally, the automaker is pursuing customized hydrogen ecosystem projects in markets including Indonesia and Hong Kong, tailoring hydrogen production and utilization models to local energy conditions.

The company views W2H technology as a key pillar of its long-term hydrogen business, enabling municipalities to convert locally generated waste into renewable energy while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving resource efficiency.