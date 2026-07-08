Taihan Cable & Solution said Wednesday it has won a turnkey contract to build power grid infrastructure for an artificial intelligence (AI) data center under construction in Australia, expanding its push into the global data center power market.

The company said the roughly 45 billion won ($29.8 million) contract was awarded by Transgrid, Australia's largest transmission network operator.

Under the deal, Taihan will design, engineer and construct a 330-kilovolt cable system to supply power to the AI data center, handling the project from design through construction.

AI data centers operate around the clock and require large, uninterrupted amounts of electricity, making reliable power infrastructure essential to their operation.

Building such systems demands high-voltage cable technology along with expertise in grid design, engineering and construction management.

Taihan said it was selected over other global competitors based on its track record in extra-high-voltage cables and international projects.

The company has worked on multiple projects in Australia and New Zealand, including a 500-kilovolt underground cable system, the highest voltage used in Australia's underground cable networks, and the 330-kilovolt Powering Sydney's Future cable project, a landmark effort to expand the city's power grid.

Taihan has also completed 275-kilovolt and 132-kilovolt projects in Australia and a 220-kilovolt project in New Zealand.

The company said growth in AI and cloud computing is driving global investment in AI data centers, which in turn is expected to increase demand for power infrastructure.

"AI data centers require a high level of technology and project experience because stable power supply is essential," a Taihan official said, adding that the company plans to further pursue the global AI data center and high-value power infrastructure markets.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.