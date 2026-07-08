Samsung Electronics ranks No. 1 in economic contribution among conglomerates: data

Samsung Electronics generated the largest economic value among Korea's 100 biggest companies in 2025, industry data showed Wednesday.

The tech giant's total economic contribution reached 177.25 trillion won ($116.67 billion) last year, up 12.5 percent from a year earlier, according to data compiled by CEO Score.

The figure, which measures a company's overall economic contribution through payments to employees, suppliers, shareholders, creditors, the government and society, is based on business reports filed by the country's 100 largest non-financial, privately owned companies by sales.

Samsung Electronics far outpaced its peers, with Hyundai Motor Group ranking second at 122.24 trillion won in total economic contributions.

Samsung Electronics also topped the list in shareholder returns.

The company returned a combined 14.16 trillion won to shareholders last year, consisting of 11.11 trillion won in dividends and 3.05 trillion won in share cancellations, according to the data.

It was the only company among the top 100 to exceed 10 trillion won in shareholder returns.