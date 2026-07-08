Naver Cloud and French artificial intelligence (AI) company Mistral AI said Wednesday that they have signed a comprehensive partnership agreement to jointly pursue the manufacturing AI market, positioning an Asian and a European technology firm together at a time when the global AI industry is increasingly dominated by major U.S. companies.

The two companies are both members of the Nemotron Coalition, a group of firms working with Nvidia's Nemotron family of AI models, and already share overlapping technology.

Building on that base, they plan to focus their joint business on manufacturing, an area where they see the greatest potential synergy. Rather than competing with general-purpose AI centered on the U.S., the companies aim to offer manufacturers in Europe and Asia so-called sovereign AI solutions, which keep data processing within a company's or country's own borders, rather than in AI systems based overseas.

Immediately after signing, the companies held a joint workshop with technical staff at Naver's second headquarters, called 1784, to begin mapping out a commercialization plan and road map for manufacturing services. Mistral AI has built a track record in the sector through work with European manufacturers including Airbus, BMW and ASML.

As part of the agreement, Mistral AI's latest models and other offerings will be made available on the Naver Cloud Platform for the Korean market, and Mistral AI's field deployment engineers will be dispatched directly to domestic client sites for technical support.

The companies said their first goal is to apply Mistral AI's manufacturing use cases, including real-time quality anomaly detection, to factories in Korea.

"This partnership combines Mistral AI's manufacturing-specialized technology with Naver Cloud's stable infrastructure," said Kim Yu-won, CEO of Naver Cloud.

Mistral AI APAC head Geoff Soon called Naver Cloud "the optimal partner" for the manufacturing AI business.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.