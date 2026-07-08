Kakao Mobility and Renault Korea said Wednesday that they signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop next-generation in-vehicle technology, combining Kakao Mobility's mapping and software expertise with Renault Korea's vehicle platforms.

Under the deal, the companies will jointly develop and test high-precision map data and software to power advanced driver assistance systems, the collision-avoidance and driving-support features increasingly built into modern cars.

The partnership also covers upgrading in-vehicle infotainment systems — the built-in displays and software that handle navigation, entertainment and connected services — by linking them with mobility features such as navigation, parking and EV charging, along with broader efforts to improve the driving experience in future vehicles.

The companies previewed their collaboration at NextRise 2026, a major Asian technology and startup exhibition held June 17, where Renault Korea displayed a concept car based on its Grand Koleos SUV equipped with Kakao Mobility's technology and services.

Kakao Mobility said the agreement will help it deepen technology partnerships with automakers in Korea and abroad, aiming to integrate its high-precision mapping and software, along with parking, charging and vehicle management services built around its Kakao Navi app, directly into vehicle platforms.

The company said the goal is to establish itself as a key technology partner as the industry shifts toward software-defined vehicles — cars whose features and performance are increasingly built and updated through software rather than hardware alone.

"Through this collaboration with automaker Renault Korea, we've confirmed new synergy in which Kakao Mobility's technology and services can help shape the future direction of finished vehicles," said Kakao Mobility CEO Ryu Geung-seon, adding that the company will continue expanding strategic partnerships with automakers worldwide.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.